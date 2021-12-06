The newly established Angus Fever sale took place in Carlisle last month, attracting bids of up to 29,000gns.

A select sale of 20 elite Angus cattle were on offer and proved in hot demand, with all but one finding a new home at an average sale price £7,807.

Leading the way on price was the August 2020-born heifer Retties Lady Ruth W148 from Jamie Rettie, Perth, Scotland.

This young Rawburn Transformer daughter is no stranger to success, having been crowned reserve champion at the Aberdeen Angus national at Agri Expo and senior champion at stars of the future. Securing the high seller was Brailes Livestock.

Out-cross pedigree

Next best at 13,000gns was Gordan Rosebud V457. This two-year-old heifer is full out-cross pedigree, with the sire Musgrave High Sky and the dam Canadian donor Cudlobe Rosebud 99W. Top 5% on a number of indices, she sold in-calf to Nichols Expectation.

Last to make five figures was Rawburn Elegy V876, which met her reserve at 11,000gns.

This daughter of the previously mentioned Nichols Expectation is out of Peter Pershore daughter Rawburn Elegy R063. This March 2019-born heifer sold scanned in-calf to Rawburn Jumbo Eric.

HW matron sale

Taking place directly after the Angus Fever sale was the HW Angus matron sale. This sale was held to mark 10 years of breeding for the HW team and was met with strong demand throughout the 60 lots on offer.

HW Blackbird, along with her calf, sold for 9,500gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Leading prices here was HW Blackbird S182, which sold with her calf for 9,500gns. This 2016-born cow is sired by Netherton Australian, with her dam going back to SAV Solid Gold.

Her very smart HW Evander-sired calf was the icing on the cake for the package, which was secured by John James for his Glasnant herd in Wales.

The highest single lot was HW Karama T532, which sold to Rawburn Angus for 8,000gns. This super daughter of Rawburn Boss is out of former show cow Netherton Karama K574, herself a Netherton Big Edition daughter. She sold carrying a calf to HW Abacus V500.

Hitting the mark at 7,000gns was HW Annie R488. This six-year-old cow by Netherton Freedom will be well known to Irish breeders, as she is dam of NCBC bull HW Adonnis T243.

Matching the 7,000gns price tag was HW Madame Pride S632. This five-year-old cow is the result of an embryo directly from SAV Ranch in America, so offered a complete out-cross. Madame Pride was also reserve Angus champion of the world in 2020.