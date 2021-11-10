The Irish Angus Munster branch hosted its autumn sale in Kilmallock last Friday, with quality on offer again rising on the year. The yard of over 20 preinspected heifers attracted a large crowd, with buyers eager for figures as well as quality.

While the sale proved to have strong demand throughout, buyers were reluctant to splash out for the real top animals on offer.

This resulted in all three of the first-prizewinners in the pre-sale show failing to meet their reserve.

Two of these first-prizewinners were the champion and reserve of the show. This resulted in average price resting at €2,200, with the clearance rate over 65%.

Securing the overall championship was Portanes T Junction 1137 from local breeders John and Laurence Lynch. This September 2020-born heifer is a daughter of the homebred Portanes Nigel and out of a Mogeely Lord Hubert-bred dam.

Taking reserve championship honours was Luddenmore Ellen Erica W442 from Michael Sheehan, Cappawhite, Co Tipperary. This daughter of senior stock bull Friarstown Evolver comes from the renowned Ellen Erica line.

While the champions may not have sold, Cork breeder John Appelbe had a good day at the office, selling all his four entries to take home €10,650. Highest of these was the sale topper Carrigroe Tilly, which sold for €2,900.

Carrigroe Tilly, which sold for the top price of €2,900, with owner John Appelbe. \ O'Gorman Photography.

This five-star daughter of former stock bull Rathnosheen Hugo attracted a number of bids before auctioneer Denis Barrett dropped the hammer.

Appelbe also secured bids of €2,800 for Carrigroe S Dakota 1767 ET and €2,750 for Carrigroe T Annie.

Also selling at €2,750 was Tubridmore Sophia from the herd of Denis Twomey, Causeway, Co Kerry. This two-year in-calf heifer was sired by Goulding Man Oh Man and carried five stars on the replacement index.

A fond farewell

The day following the sale, members of the Irish Angus Munster branch went into mourning as they heard of the passing of long-serving branch secretary Michael Cronin. The Kerry native was a founding member of the branch, which established over 30 years ago, and was also a long-serving council member for the Irish Angus Cattle Society for which he also held the position of president. A testament to the dedication he showed to the breed and the branch, one of Michael’s last acts in life was watching the autumn sale online on Friday night. RIP.