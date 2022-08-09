Well-known former Irish Aberdeen Angus Producer Group chair Tim Dunne was laid to rest last week near his home at Ballindangan, Michelstown, Co Cork.

An extremely colourful, charismatic, driven and stubborn character, Tim had friends in many different circles. Probably Tim’s biggest circle of acquaintances came from his involvement in setting up the Irish Aberdeen Angus Producer Group in 1995. He went on to become chair of that group in 2002.

Through his stewardship and 20 year-plus involvement with the group many far and wide touched off Tim’s huge love of farming, livestock, and people. Up to 15,000 farm families would have benefitted from involvement in this producer group.

The celebration and the crowds of well-wishers who attended the wake and burial of Tim Dunne, to pay their respect to his family, spoke volumes about the man and what he stood for.

At the burial mass his son Stephen very eloquently summed up Tim’s contribution to farming, family, theatre and the many other pastimes that Tim had in his very full life.

Tim hurled for Kilworth, directed drama in Michelstown, Ballindangan and Glanworth, painted, made garden furniture, judged drama for Macra, and was in fact president of the Farmers’ Golf Society. Put milking cows and pedigree Angus cattle into the mix and if that wasn’t living life to the full, then I’m not sure what is.

Tim was husband to Dorothy and the late Anne McGrath, and adored his family of eight kids. Through Margaret, Alice, Linda, Eileen, Tadhg, Stephen, Maeve and Susanne, there is no doubt Tim continues to conduct the orchestra to ensure family balance, fairness and kindness.

All will remember his laughter and his great sense of humour. As Stephen said, it takes a special kind of person for a pioneer to make a Covid-19 isolation chair with compartments for wine glasses.

An eloquent orator who had a special way with words, a laugh or a smirk was never far from his lips.

Fun was always nearby and as Stephen said: “A bit of cuteness wasn’t always expected of family members, but, if observed it was admired by Tim.”

A gentleman, a very likeable character, a pleasure to have known him, may he rest in peace.