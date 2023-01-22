Like most big fundraising events, the Angus Stars of the Future timed auction all started with a small idea when Colin Duffy of the Kilgarvin Angus Herd took to Facebook to air a fundraising idea.

Five years ago, Duffy set up a Facebook Group, Angus Stars of the Future, as a space for breeders, buyers, sellers and people with an interest in Angus cattle to come together.

At the end of 2022 he put the idea to the group about organising a raffle for AI straws and, he said, “it just took off from there”.

The huge response from the membership led to the establishment of a committee made up of Duffy, Michael Dullea (Deelish Angus), Jim Dockery (Towra Angus) and Stuart McKeague (McKeague Angus).

Duffy told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The response we received from the word go exceeded all expectations.”

Angus breeders and AI companies all over the country have since jumped on board, donating 117 AI straws from a range of 47 bulls including both new and old sires including:

Duffy said: “As this is a charity auction, we have decided to split the sale proceeds between two charities, with the first being the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

“This is a vital service and none of us know when we might be in the unfortunate position where we need to avail of their life-saving services.

“Our second chosen charity is Bumbleance, Ireland’s first interactive ambulance for children. The Children’s Ambulance Service of Ireland provides safe and comfortable transportation for children between their homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment centers and respite centers nationally.

“We will also have a donation lot which will allow anyone that may not want to buy a straw to donate to these charities. Anyone who buys straws will be put in touch with the seller to organise collection.”

The timed auction will take place online on MartEye via Mid-Tipp Marts Thurles from 1pm on Friday 27 January and will close at 7pm on Monday 30 January, with all proceeds being split between the two chosen charities.

More information on the sires and those who donated is available on the MartEye App and on the Angus Stars of the Future Facebook page.