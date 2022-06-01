A group of protestors from animal rights pressure group, Animal Justice Project, spent last Saturday on the roof of Darlington Farmers Auction Mart, the site of the Beef Expo event organised by the National Beef Association (NBA).

The group, which wants to see an end of animal agriculture, targeted the flagship event of the NBA.

According to a spokesperson for Animal Justice Project, activists scaled the mart building in the early hours of Saturday morning and caused “chaos at the event.” The spokesperson added that one protestor was taken to hospital with a broken finger after being assaulted by farmers on the roof.

However, farmers who attended Beef Expo said the protestors were largely ignored.

