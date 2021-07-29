Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

Animal welfare topped the agenda at the latest sitting of the pig roundtable on Thursday, which was chaired by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

“For the pig sector, which has had great success in international markets, it is particularly important to maintain and grow our reputation in relation to animal welfare standards,” Minister Heydon told the meeting.

The minister highlighted that all parties want a competitive and sustainable pig industry that survives and thrives into the future.

“To ensure this happens, we need to future-proof the industry and addressing One Health, One Welfare issues will be key in that regard.”

Competitive future

Members of the roundtable discussed various aspects of pig welfare, with the minister stressing the need for all parties to continue to work together for the long-term greater good of the sector.

“The pig roundtable has been tasked with addressing some challenging topics that face the sector in the immediate and longer term.

“However, I firmly believe that by working together, the Irish pig sector can plot out a route to a sustainable and competitive future,” Minister Heydon said.

The next meeting of the roundtable, with a focus on animal health, is scheduled for October.

The roundtable also heard an update on the market outlook from Bord Bia.