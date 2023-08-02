An increase in tillage area in 2022 contributed in a small manner to a reduction in herd numbers.

The number of farms with cattle has been steadily declining in recent years. The number of herds recorded in the Department of Agriculture 2022 AIM Bovine Statistics report stood at 98,217.

This represents a reduction of 1,607 herds compared with 2021 and 3,492 fewer herds compared to 2018.

Within these herds, 67,956 herds are classified as breeding herds.

As can be expected, Cork is the county with the highest number of herds with 10,142 holdings possessing 975,801 animals, or 15% of the national herd.

Galway is not far behind in terms of herd numbers at 9,831 herds.

However, there is a sharp contrast in herd size with farms in Galway having an average herd size of 40.9 animals compared to 96.2 animals in Cork.

The highest average herd size is present in Waterford with an average of 127.5 head. This is marginally ahead of the average herd size of 126.1 head in Kilkenny, while Tipperary is the only other county with an average herd size above 100 head (106 animals).

Higher herd size

While herd numbers are decreasing the average herd size is increasing, with an average of 66.2 animals in each herd in 2022.

This compares to 65.5 animals in 2021, 63.8 animals in 2019, 62 in 2016 and 55 in 2011.

The overall size of the national herd, at 6,504,599 head, reduced by 36,512 on 2021 levels.

Within this 2.34m head were less than six months of age, 1.48m between six and 12 months of age, 628,989 head between 12 and 24 months, 67,737 between 24 and 30 months, 746,467 between 30 and 48 months and 1.24m aged over 48 months.