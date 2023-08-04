Ukrainian grain infrastructure was attacked on the night of 18 and 19 July in Odesa and Chornomorsk. / Ukrainian ministry of agriculture

Russia continues to target grain storage and transport infrastructure in Ukraine after withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal a year after it was initially brokered.

Ukraine’s minister for infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov claims that almost 40,000t of grain was destroyed in a drone strike on Tuesday night after grain stores and elevators were targeted.

Ports around the Danube city of Izmail, near the Black Sea and less than 10km from EU member state Romania, were attacked.

“Last night, Russia attacked them with Iranian drones. These are the very ports that have become the foundation of global food security today,” Kubrakov said on Wednesday.

Grain infrastructure, such as the elevator pictured, has been in the firing line since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal. / Ukrainian ministry of agriculture

“The Russians attacked warehouses and grain elevators - almost 40,000 tonnes of grain were damaged, which was expected by the countries of Africa, China and Israel.”

60,000t destroyed in a single night

The attack follows a wave of strikes against Black Sea ports involved in grain exports on the night of 18-19 July.

Ports hit in earlier attacks include Odesa and Chornomorsk, where a “significant part of the grain export infrastructure” has been knocked out.

Almost 40,000t of grain was destroyed after the latest attack on grain stores. / Ukrainian ministry of agriculture

Ukraine’s ministry of agriculture says it will take “at least a year to fully restore” the Chornomorsk port to its pre-strike condition.

An estimated 60,000t of grain was destroyed on the night, which had been due to leave the country by ship two months’ previous through the grain corridor.

“This is a terrorist act not against Ukraine, but against the entire world. The world's food security is once again in danger,” the country’s farm minister Mykola Solskyi said in the aftermath.

Tuesday's strike targeted a port along Ukraine's border with EU member Romania. / Ukrainian ministry of agriculture

“The humanity is being held hostage by a terrorist country that is blackmailing the world with famine.”

Read more

Putin’s scorched-earth policy on Black Sea trade pushes global grain prices