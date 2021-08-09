The ICMSA has suggested that the implication of an Taisce's appeal is that the body sees itself as more considerate than any other body that reviewed the case. / Philip Doyle

An Taisce’s announcement that the environmental group will seek leave to appeal last month’s High Court verdict upholding an Bord Pleanála’s granting of planning for a Glanbia cheese plant has been branded as “regrettable” by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

The environmental body’s governing board chose unanimously to again seek to appeal the court decision to rule in favour of the permission granted by planning authorities for the processing facility.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack has commented that several agencies at least as qualified and environmentally-focused as an Taisce have already reviewed the planning proposals, finding in favour of the works.

The implication of an Taisce choosing to appeal the High Court decision, McCormack said, was that the bodies which have already assessed the issue understood the process as well as An Taisce. This a position the ICMSA rejected.

He added that the proposals were both progressive and sustainable, adding that works in Belview should commence as soon as possible.