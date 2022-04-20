Sales of sheepmeat have been reported as positive over the Easter period with demand for the Ramadan festival underpinning continued strong demand.

Strong sheep sales have been reported over the Easter break and factories have quickly turned their attention to filling orders for the Islamic festival of Ramadan, with demand peaking on 2 May at the end of the month-long period of fasting.

Last week’s throughput was over 58,000 head and another high kill is on the cards this week, despite a day’s less processing activity. Prices are solid with hoggets trading in the main from €7.25/kg to €7.50/kg, while spring lambs are averaging from €8.10/kg to €8.20/kg with 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher going in places.

In contrast, factories in NI are trying to pull prices 5p/kg to 10p/kg with hoggets averaging from £5.90/kg to £6/kg.

