Strong sheep sales have been reported over the Easter break and factories have quickly turned their attention to filling orders for the Islamic festival of Ramadan, with demand peaking on 2 May at the end of the month-long period of fasting.
Last week’s throughput was over 58,000 head and another high kill is on the cards this week, despite a day’s less processing activity. Prices are solid with hoggets trading in the main from €7.25/kg to €7.50/kg, while spring lambs are averaging from €8.10/kg to €8.20/kg with 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher going in places.
In contrast, factories in NI are trying to pull prices 5p/kg to 10p/kg with hoggets averaging from £5.90/kg to £6/kg.
