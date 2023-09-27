The Dealer sees that Killough Castle in Co Tipperary is on the market. The 527ac sprawling estate in the heart of the Golden Vale is the latest in a list of mouth-watering estates to come on the market in the last few months.
The farm was milking cows up to recently, but is now nearly all in tillage. Local interest will be strong, not least from the local horsey set whose appetite for land sees no bounds.
