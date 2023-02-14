Michael Doyle Auctioneers is set to host a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 22 February on behalf of Shanahan Bros Agri Contractors Ltd.
With over 70 lots up for grabs, the auction is set to take place online from 7pm on the MartEye app.
Viewing will take place Saturday 18 and Monday 20 February from 11am till 4pm at Shanahan’s yard, Barna, Newcastle West, Co Limerick (V42 WC03).
The contracting business has been run by the three Shanahan brothers since they took it over from their father who set it up in the 1960s.
The lots
The lots will include nine tractors and a selection of slurry, silage and reseeding equipment. Some of the tractor lots include a 2019 New Holland T7.210, a 2018 Fendt 720 Vario, a 2018 Case IH Puma 165 and a 2015 Valtra T174. One Claas forager, one Komatsu loading shovel, two Krone Big Ms and 10 silage trailers will be up for grabs.
All lots in the sale are subject to VAT, while commission will be charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.
