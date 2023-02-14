This 2018 Fendt 720 Vario is included in the upcoming auction.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers is set to host a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 22 February on behalf of Shanahan Bros Agri Contractors Ltd.

With over 70 lots up for grabs, the auction is set to take place online from 7pm on the MartEye app.

Viewing will take place Saturday 18 and Monday 20 February from 11am till 4pm at Shanahan’s yard, Barna, Newcastle West, Co Limerick (V42 WC03).

The contracting business has been run by the three Shanahan brothers since they took it over from their father who set it up in the 1960s.

The lots

The lots will include nine tractors and a selection of slurry, silage and reseeding equipment. Some of the tractor lots include a 2019 New Holland T7.210, a 2018 Fendt 720 Vario, a 2018 Case IH Puma 165 and a 2015 Valtra T174. One Claas forager, one Komatsu loading shovel, two Krone Big Ms and 10 silage trailers will be up for grabs.

This 2018 Case IH Puma 165 will be up for grabs.

This 2019 New Holland T7.210 is included in the auction.

This 2009 Komatsu WA 320 loading shovel will be up for grabs.

This 2000 Valtra 8450 is one of five Valtra tractors for sale.

This 2008 Krone Big M 420 is up for grabs.

Included in the sale are four 20ft and two 18ft Herron silage trailers.

This Keltec bale chaser is also up for grabs.

A number of slurry tankers with and without dribble bars will be up for grabs.

This Pottinger twin rotor rake will also go under the hammer.

All lots in the sale are subject to VAT, while commission will be charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.