Scottish sheep farmer are getting around £5.25/kg for finished lambs up to 22kg for R grading carcases.

Prime sales in marts rose again to £2.45/kg which is £7 more per lamb on the week.

The official Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) price for R3L lambs across the UK is £5.34/kg, up 5p for the week ending 23 October.

Heavy lambs at Ayr and Lanark were making £2.47/kg for 45.6kg to 52kg, with many heavy lambs paid over £125/head.

Dalmally sold over 2,000 store lambs at an average of £59, up £6 on the year

The averages per head for United Auctions’ sale of 5,500 store lambs were Beltex £92 down £5, Suffolk £92 up £3, Texel £85 up £7, Mule £84 down £1, Cheviot £88 up £4 and Blackface £62 up £1.

Dingwall sold 616 Cheviot rams for an average of £650 which is up £84 on the year. They also sold 3,561 breeding Cheviot ewes for an average of £72/head up £14 and 736 gimmers for an average of £115/head, up £29. Feeding ewes averaged £50, up £4 on the year.

The cull ewe price in Scotland averaged £66/head for the week ending 23 October, up £6/head.

Beef price solid

The prime cattle price is still £4.10 to £4.20/kg for R grading steers in Scotland this week. The AHDB beef price for an R4L steer is at £4.21/kg, up 1p. Same-grade heifers were £4.21/kg, up 2p. The young bull price is £4.00/kg deadweight, down 4p/kg. Cows grading O-4L were unchained at £2.94/kg down 1p.

Heifers up to six months averaged £2.95/kg, up 22p

St Bosewell’s held their annual weaned calf show and sale. For steers up to six months of age they averaged £2.85/kg, up 20p on the year. Seven to 10 months of age averaged £2.58/kg up 10p, 11 to 14 months £2.36/kg up 9p, 15 to 18 months £2.26/kg up 10p and 19 to 26 months £2.25 up 16p.

Heifers up to six months averaged £2.95/kg, up 22p, Seven to 10 months £2.50 unchanged, 11 to 14 month averaged £2.34 up 18p and 15 to 18 months £2.21/kg up 8p. The steers averaged £2.63 up 13p on the year and the heifers were £2.60 up 10p.

Lanark sold 528 store cattle with steers averaging £2.22/kg and heifers £2.08/kg which was lower than previous weeks. The auctioneer stated the sale was a “plainer show for quality with cattle looking weathered”.

United Auctions sold 1,311 store cattle with steers averaging £2.25/kg and heifers £2.15/kg. Thainstone sold 1,800 store cattle with steers averaging £2.36/kg and heifers £2.30/kg.

Cull cows in Scotland average £1.33/kg liveweight for beef bred cows and 98p/kg for dairy bred cows. There were just over 1,000 cull cows sold in marts last week.

Fodder

Carlisle sold round bales of wheat straw at £23/bale and for oat straw it was £17/bale.