Judge Izzy Laird viewing one of her final young handler line ups at the IHFA National YMA finals 2023. \ Maria Kelly

The highly anticipated National YMA finals returned to Cillín Hill Mart, Co Kilkenny, last week on 25 and 26 of July.

It is at this event that months of hard work and preparation from young dairy enthusiasts come together for a superb display of calves and handlers.

The national finals saw 10 regional Young Members Association (YMA) clubs take part, with handlers and calves qualifying to compete through their regional shows held across June and July.

Along with the calf and handling competition, there is a clipping competition and an ag analysis competition, where teams present their findings and recommendations on various agricultural concerns and farm management practices.

The day’s events

The event kicked off on Tuesday with the clipping competition where club members could compete either as individuals or as pairs. They then had 90 minutes as an individual or 70 minutes as a pair to fully clip a calf.

The Cork team of Stephen Shannon and Kate Lehane took first place in the team competition with Rachel Corley of the Breffni/Oriel Club winning the individual competition.

While this was taking place teams were strategising for the ag analysis competition. They were asked to analyse bull daughter performance in herds, make culling decisions for a group of females and select the best candidates for sexed semen in a herd. The Kerry team of Jack Walsh, Muiris Harty and Christopher Heffernan took first place.

The Cork club came out on top in the handling competition with Becky Hynes, the first place handler in the intermediate class, taking overall champion handler of the show. The Cork club also had the best performance of any team of handlers and took home the Kildare Friesian Breeders Club perpetual trophy for handling.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, it was the calves’ time to shine. The show kicked off with coloured breed classes, where there were exceptional quality Jersey and Brown Swiss calves on display. Gary and Izzy Jones’ September-born Jersey calf Jones Ferdinand Cupid was crowned coloured breed champion, handled by their son Ted Jones.

Reserve champion was Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain for Peter and Paula Hynes, handled by daughter Georgina Hynes. It was a Brown Swiss calf that completed the lineup as honourable mention; Rathrone Ifeeling Elli owned by Gerry Flynn and handled by Billy Lloyd.

There were seven Holstein classes on the day and after a first prize rosette in the senior calf class Cornboro Denver Lulu took the champion rosette for Brian Corley, led by his daughter Rachel Corley.

Reserve champion went to Gary and Izzy Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins, with Jones Knowlesmere Skick Poppy led by Paige Galkine.

Speaking about the event, the national YMA chair Sinead O’Sullivan said: “For my first national finals as YMA chair, I couldn’t be happier with how these few days have gone.

“We have had a spectacular show of young handlers and calves, and it’s clear to see how much everyone has enjoyed the show.

“YMA is all about learning to take care of, prepare and handle young calves. It teaches our members how to work as a team and it is where lifelong friends are made. Congratulations to everyone who took part this year and I look forward to having you all back in Cillín Hill for next year’s show.”