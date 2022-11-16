Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has launched an anti-crime operation in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, called Operation Rototiller.
The recent epidemic of criminal activity in the area has prompted the operation, which will focus on reducing the impact of local organised criminal gangs.
Having met with community representatives from Clonmel on the back of Gerry Purcell’s attack and the recent thefts and trespassing incidents, the minister said she has listened to them and taken on board their concerns. In its first two weeks, Operation Rototiller has seen four vehicles seized and 13 drugs detections made by gardaí in Clonmel, along with two detected trespassing incidents on farmland in Powerstown, Clonmel.
