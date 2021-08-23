The case was referred to DAERA after the official veterinarian on duty deemed the cow unfit for transport. / Philip Doyle

A farmer from Co Antrim has been fined £1,500 after being found guilty of transporting an animal that was not fit for the journey.

The verdict was delivered to 73-year-old Bertie Herbison on Monday at Omagh Magistrates’ Court.

The case was referred to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) welfare and enforcement branch when Herbison transported a cow to an abattoir in Northern Ireland.

The official veterinarian on duty stated their professional opinion that the cow was unfit for transport.

Transport regulations

Under DAERA’s animal welfare regulations, animals being transported must be fit for travel with care provided, should their condition change due to illness or injury during transport.

All animals must also be transported to their destinations without undue delay.