An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has stated that “anything to do with food production” is exempt from EU sanctions targeting Russia and Belarus.

His comments came in response to an Irish Farmers Journal question on whether Government would consider further supports for the farming sector to be able to secure fertiliser supplies in light of the EU’s dependency on Russia and Belarus for fertilisers.

Two ships of Russian fertiliser amounting to some 42,000t landed in Waterford this week.

However, Tirlán has decided not to buy from Russian-sourced fertilisers.

An Taoiseach also said that Government is keeping the supports already announced for farmers following the Russian invasion of Ukraine under review.

'Ready to assist'

He stated that Government was standing ready to assist farmers and the wider farm sector, while these existing schemes remain under review.

“Well first of all, anything to do with food production is outside of the sanctions’ framework, [which is] an important point to make in terms of the exports of any of those materials that you are talking about,” an Taoiseach told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Secondly, we have a range of schemes, financial schemes for farmers in the context of Ukraine particularly and we stand ready to assist in any way we possibly can in respect of helping the agriculture industry and farmers more generally to navigate our way through this very significant crisis.

“I would say to you that Government is a working progress, we keep all our measures in respect of protecting jobs and protecting the economy under review.

“Europe is also keeping the temporary aid framework, for example, in respect of business, under review and the Commission is.

“And I would have called for that at the Council meeting last week that it will be kept on for review because I think we want to see how this lands, the supports we have already announced. How they land, whether we need to do more.

Advice

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee convened, but Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has advised farmers to consider securing 20% to 30% of the fertiliser they intend on spreading in 2023 over the coming weeks.

It was recommended that they take cashflow and other farm-specific considerations into account when securing supplies this winter.

