The sheep may be wandering on an area of hill between the Wicklow Gap and the Sally Gap. / Claire Nash

A Blessington farming family has issued an appeal for information after 26 sheep went missing from the Glen Bride area.

The flock of hogget ewes was last seen in June and has yet to be found, despite an extensive search of the surrounding area by the Geoghegan family.

Ellie Geoghegan said they became aware that the sheep went missing last month.

"We went out to dose them and could not find them anywhere. We went back several days later but there was no sign."

She said the family cannot be sure what has happened to the sheep, as the animals may have gone missing or wandered off as the area is open.

Summer grazing

"The ewes were put on the mountain for the first time two months ago for summer grazing. The flock was being watched and appeared settled," she said.

The family posted an appeal on social media, asking people to look out for the missing animals.

She has also asked hill walkers to keep an eye out for the missing sheep.

The animals may be together and could be wandering between the Wicklow Gap and the Sally Gap.

Anyone with information can call 087-683 1376.