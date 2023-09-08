The scheme will pay farmers to feed meal to calves around weaning and to test for IBR.

The closing date for applications to the National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS) has been extended two weeks to midnight on 26 September 2023.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that the deadline change will allow as many farmers as possible apply to enter the suckler scheme.

The scheme will pay suckler farmers to feed meal pre- and post-weaning, along with testing for infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR).

Farmers participating should engage with their vet as early as possible, as the mandatory IBR testing measure must be completed and blood samples with the laboratory by 5.30pm on the 1 November cut-off.

Minister McConalogue also reminded farmers that that meal must be introduced to calves at least four weeks pre-weaning and two weeks post-weaning.

Find out everything you need to know about the National Beef Welfare Scheme by watching the Irish Farmers Journal's recent webinar on the new scheme

Payments from December

The Department of Agriculture expects to begin issuing payments to participating farmers whose applications have been cleared in early December 2023.

“The suckler and beef sectors play a really important role in our rural economies and direct payments are vital to support farmers in this role,” the minister said on announcing the application extension.

“In recognition of this, I have ensured that along with substantial payments under the CAP strategic plan, suckler farmers can also access this national scheme in 2023.”

