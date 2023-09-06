Ministers Charlie McConalogue and Pippa Hackett have bet on their new forestry programme to hit the State’s 8,000ha planting target by the end of 2023.

Farmers can now apply to plant trees under the €1.3bn programme, which has received full State aid approval from the European Commission.

The programme provides a 60% increase in annual forestry premiums and these will be paid out for 20 years, up on the 15 years in the previous scheme.

“We’re certainly going to do everything possible to [hit the 8,000ha target]. I’m very confident the programme we’re putting in place today will be one which will serve the farming community well,” Minister McConalogue said.

The minister said he wants farmers to look at small parts of their farm where they can plant trees, contributing “significantly” to farm income.

Minister Hackett said farmers can now be paid to plant 12 forest types with yearly premiums of over €1,000/ha in some cases.

Programme

The new forestry programme will run until April 2027, therefore providing payments for farmers up until the year 2047.

“The new forestry programme was today approved by the Government, along with other non-programme actions under the Forest Strategy Implementation Plan,” said Minister McConalogue from Avondale Estate in Co Wicklow.

Farmers can now apply to plant trees under the new forestry programme. \ Donal Magner

“This is a most welcome development and will allow landowners the opportunity to play their part in creating forests that will benefit all of society for years to come.

“Vital to this success are farmers for it is they who own most of the land on which this increased planting will take place. That is why we are offering them five years of premiums more than non-farmers. Farmers can choose to plant on a large- or small-scale with this programme providing a steady income stream for 20 years on farms,” he explained.

Strategy

The new forestry programme sits within the Government’s forestry strategy and was also published on Wednesday.

The strategy covers the period to 2030 and aims to significantly increase the diversity and range of our forests, with the objective of contributing to biodiversity, sustainability and climate change goals.

Minister Hackett said that since she took on her role within the Department of Agriculture, she has set about fixing many of the legacy issues that have plagued forestry in recent years.

“From tackling licensing delays to the creation of an entirely new forestry programme, we have spent three years transforming systems and policies so that farmers and landowners can interact and commit to forestry in confidence, knowing that it is the right choice for their land, for their family’s future and for the future of the planet,” she added.

Balance

Minister Hackett said that to make the forestry programme successful and get trees in the ground “we had to balance economic, social, and environmental needs”.

“We are changing what, where and how we plant so that we will have more diverse forests which are climate-resilient and biodiversity-friendly. Our aim is to encourage balanced planting between broadleaves and conifers,” she said.

Both ministers indicated the success of forestry in Ireland would very much depend on a collaborative effort, between private, public and third actors.

They asked for all interested in the future of forestry in Ireland to get behind this new vision for the sector and to show their support by communicating the many benefits of this new approach.