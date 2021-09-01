Scottish pig farmers affected by the temporary closure of the Brechin abattoir earlier this year can now apply to a £715,000 hardship fund.

The scheme delivers funding to producers who supplied the Quality Pig Processors plant between 8 February and 31 March 2021.

The business was closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in January, and then lost its export licence to China, meaning farmers were paid £15 less per pig in February and March.

The scheme is open until 26 September 2021, with payments expected in November.