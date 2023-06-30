The 2023 Animal Welfare Grants Programme is now open for applications. \ Philip Doyle

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, has invited applications from animal welfare charities in Ireland who wish to be considered for funding for the provision of services in 2024.

In launching the application process, the Minister said: “In recognition of my Department’s commitment to animal welfare, we now invite applications for the Animal Welfare Grant Programme for 2023.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the valuable services provided by animal welfare organisations in preventing and responding to animal welfare issues across Ireland.

"The hard work, commitment and dedication of the staff and volunteers of these charities is admirable, and I recognise the importance of the work they do, protecting and caring for surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals.

“These organisations also play a pivotal role in educating the public in relation to responsible pet ownership and animal welfare in general.”

Commitment to programme

The Minister spoke of his commitment to the programme for Government priorities in relation to animal welfare: “Real progress has been achieved in delivering on the programme for Government, and I am determined to continue to support the essential work of these organisations.”

“This commitment recognises the increasingly important role these organisations play in the area of animal welfare. In 2022, I announced record funding in excess of €5.8m, awarded to 99 animal welfare organisations throughout the country - an increase of over €2m on funding provided in 2021.”

The closing date for receipt of completed application forms is 21 July 2023.

Further details, including the Application Form, are available at: Funding to Animal Welfare Organisations.