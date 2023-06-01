Applications and nominations are now open for the 25th FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards in association with Macra.

The competition features category awards for dairy, drystock (beef and sheep), other enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage, equine), land mobility and farm management.

This year also features awards for the best emerging young farmer and the national rural network biodiversity farmer of the year award.

FBD Insurance chief commercial officer John Cahalan said: “The annual FBD young farmer of the year awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our young farmers and their contribution to farming.”

Nurture

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan said: “It is never more important to nurture and encourage young talent in the farming sector.”

The overall winner of the 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive €5,000, with each category winner and the emerging young farmer taking home €1,000.

FBD will also be donating €250 to any Macra members who become a finalist in this year’s competition. Each winner will also receive vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.

Opportunity

Cullinan added that it “is a great opportunity for young farmers to showcase their ambitions and present their plans for the future”.

As the search begins for the 25th FBD Young Farmer of the Year, Macra national president Elaine Houlihan is encouraging “young farmers from all sectors to come forward and enter this year’s competition”.

“Young farmers are at the forefront of adapting new practices to ensure our future in farming is sustainable for years to come.

“We are looking forward to seeing who will be crowned this year's 25 FBD Young Farmer of the Year,” she concluded.

Nominations and applications can be made on the Macra website before the closing date of 28 July.

The awards are sponsored annually by FBD and run by Macra, with partnerships with the IFA and the National Rural Network.