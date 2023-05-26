Applications can be made online at www.nuffield.ie. / Ramona Farrelly

Applications are now open for Nuffield Ireland scholarships.

Nuffield Ireland promotes scholarship opportunities for Irish farmers and agri professionals for rural leadership development to combat challenges posed by trade tensions, cost of living inflation and climate change.

The rural leadership development programme enables participants to conduct research on farming and food systems, markets and techniques.

The programme's primary goal is to offer individuals the chance to explore innovative ways of ensuring sustainable food production.

Bursary

Scholarships awarded through the programme include a bursary of €16,000 to cover travel and accommodation costs during a minimum of nine weeks of travel.

Eligible applicants typically possess five or more years of experience in farming or business and fall within the age range of 25 to 45.

Applications for the 2024 Irish Nuffield Farming Scholarship are open to individuals from all sectors of agriculture, aquaculture, food and rural agri-related businesses.

The closing date for applications is Friday 25 August 2023. Preliminary interviews will be conducted on 5 September 2023, with final interviews scheduled for 12 September 2023.

To obtain further information and access the application form, interested individuals can visit the Nuffield Ireland website at www.nuffield.ie. Alternatively, they can contact Catherine Lascurettes via email at exec@nuffield.ie or by phone at 086-269 1197.