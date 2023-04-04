Micron Agritech receiving the award for best startup at the Innovation Arena Awards in 2022

Applications for the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships have opened for another year.

The competition which is held in conjunction with the National Ploughing Association (NPA), offers a prize fund of €10,000 for best startup. Irish companies and entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector are invited to apply to showcase their innovations at the event which takes place on 19-21 September in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

This year, applicants from startup companies that are under five years old and from established companies that are focused on innovation are invited to apply.

New for 2023 is the opportunity for previous participants to apply for a space in the new AgTech Hub in the Arena which will give companies the opportunity to return and showcase their progress and growth since first exhibiting.

The closing date for entries is 2 June, while shortlisting and judging will take place throughout June and July. Further information can be found on the Enterprise Ireland website.