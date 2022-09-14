The NC7 process remains open to all applicants which are suitable for a connection.

Applications for a grid connection to export renewable electricity are still open for farmers, according to new figures from ESB Networks.

Last year, ESB Networks launched a pilot scheme for a simplified grid connection process for small-scale renewable generators.

The new connection process, known as NC7, is designed to allow electricity generators up to 50 kilowatts (kW) in size (equivalent to 350-400m2 of solar panels) to export back to the grid.

Despite significant interest, applications to the pilot scheme were limited to 150. The pilot was fully subscribed by December, meaning farmers who planned to produce excess renewable electricity and export it back to the grid were unable to.

However, in July ESB Networks opened the pilot scheme for an additional 500 applications.

Progress to-date

So far, 470 applications have been received by ESB networks under the process. Around 150 applications have been fully processed, with the applicants now completing the installation of their equipment.

ESB Networks says that these connections will be fully installed and exporting in the coming months.

The process remains open to all applicants which are suitable for a connection. While the pilot period has been extended and does not currently have an end date, approval is only in place for a total of 650 applications.

ESB networks says it is reviewing the progress of the pilot on an ongoing basis, in conjunction with the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.