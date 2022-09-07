A strategic environmental assessment of DAERA’s future agricultural policy proposals, has suggested that the Department should consider applying penalties where new schemes inadvertently lead to higher cattle numbers on farms.

The report, compiled by professional services firm, RPS Group, starts from the premise that current policies have incentivised the conversion of land into “productive actively farmed land” in order to receive support, and this continues to “put pressure on the environment.”

The work acknowledges that the new proposals promote “a more sustainable approach” given the heavy focus on the environment, and with a new Farming With Nature package of measures expected to be the main plank of long term farm funding.

However, much of the analysis by RPS Group focuses on the potential impact of the proposed Beef Sustainability package of measures confirmed by Minister Poots in March 2022.

DAERA has proposed that the suckler cow measure will come with a quota system based on historic numbers on the farm

Taking around 17% of the total budget (approximately £50m), there are two parts to the scheme. The first is a suckler cow measure with headage payments made on mature suckler cows that have a calving interval of a maximum of 415 days (385 days by year four), and beef heifers that first calve at a maximum of 34 months (29 months by year four).

The second is a beef carbon reduction measure which incentivises the earlier slaughter of prime cattle. In the first year, a maximum age at slaughter of 30 months applies, moving to 26 months by the fourth year of the scheme.

DAERA has proposed that the suckler cow measure will come with a quota system based on historic numbers on the farm, while the beef carbon scheme will be limited to an overall 352,000 head.

Despite those suggested limits, which are linked to historic numbers, the analysis by RPS Group points to a potential risk of overstocking on some farms.

The report highlights that neither scheme has a stocking density cap at farm level, so this could lead to “higher than desired grazing densities” close to specially designated European sites.

It goes on to suggest that stocking density limits may be required, and where exceeded, penalties might be necessary.

Emissions

A similar point is made with regard to meeting future greenhouse gas emission targets.

“It is recommended that the historical reference numbers are reviewed carefully to ensure that they correspond to numbers that are appropriate to enable the achievement of emission reduction targets,” reads the RPS report.

Impact

While much of the RPS report focuses on potential negative impacts related to stocking rates, some other environmental issues are covered.

The report recommends that DAERA monitor the ongoing impact of the new area-based farm sustainability payment.

With a minimum claim size of 5ha applying, RPS highlights that this means these farms will not have to participate in the new soil nutrient health scheme (one of the conditions to get the sustainability payment).

Without the knowledge and information that will be provided as part of the soil scheme, these small farms could have significant negative impacts on water quality.

There is also a reminder to DAERA to ensure that any trees planted under new Farming With Nature schemes are not located in inappropriate locations such as peatland.

In addition, a recommendation under the generational renewal policy that young farmers are “suitably informed as to their environmental obligations.”

When it comes to new technologies that could lower carbon emissions, feed additives to reduce methane from cattle, and the use of treated urea as opposed to CAN, are seen as important practical changes farmers can implement.

However, the RPS report suggests that both should be subject to “robust scientific review” to establish whether they are safe for the wider environment.

