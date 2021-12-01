D & S Machinery has appointed Dublin native Paul Devane to a new role specialising in online parts sales and promoting the Solis tractor brand.
The appointment is part of the company’s plans to expand its online parts sales business.
Paul is a graduate of University College Dublin and Maastricht University with a Bachelor of Science (Chemistry) from University College Dublin and a Health Food Innovation Management Masters from Maastricht University.
Paul will join his older brother Colin, who has been with the company for over six years.
SHARING OPTIONS: