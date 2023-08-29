Farmers must be registered in order to be able to buy fertiliser from Friday 1 September. / Donal O' Leary

Speaking ahead of the upcoming deadline to register for the new fertiliser register, Independent TD Michael Collins said that apprehensions persist, particularly among farmers who are less comfortable with technology.

From Friday 1 September, farmers must be registered with the database in order to purchase fertiliser from their merchants.

"The incessant cycle of red tape, rules and bureaucracy is taking a toll, weighing heavily on our farmers. The coalition's approach has exacerbated the situation, adding stress without yielding genuine economic benefits," Deputy Collins argued.

These continual demands, he added, result in financial strain and administrative intricacies.

'Complex web'

"Even the CAP support, vital for farmers' livelihoods, has transformed into a complex web of regulations that penalise our industrious agricultural community.

"Yet, this issue transcends CAP. Both EU and national regulations, particularly those linked to habitat and environmental preservation, impose substantial financial burdens on our farmers.

"Unfortunately, despite accumulating over time, these regulations fall short of delivering the promised environmental benefits.

"The burden of rules and regulations has now reached a point where it threatens the sustainability of farming in our country and it's time to put a stop to it," he said.

Fear

Many farmers, Deputy Collins said, live in constant fear of inadvertently violating a plethora of rules and regulations, potentially leading to cuts in their farm payments and even forcing some out of business entirely.

"We've consistently pleaded for relief from these excessive regulations, but our appeals have largely gone unnoticed.

"The government appears to prioritise a narrow Green Party agenda over the welfare of rural Ireland and its farmers. An example of this is the inflexible, legally binding emissions reduction targets that disproportionately impact farmers," he added.

Farmers, he argued, stand as the backbone of rural communities, yet their voices remain unheard and their concerns unaddressed by this coalition.

He said that practical regulations that offer support instead of placing further burdens on our farmers are urgently required.

"It's high time for the government to listen and take decisive action.

"Presently, it seems the coalition is entirely aligned with the Green Party agenda. The sole solution lies in a new government that's dedicated to prioritising the interests of rural Ireland in all policy making," he concluded.