All farmers who applied and met the scheme conditions under tranche 22 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) II will be accepted into the scheme, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The Minister said average weekly payments of €1.2m have issued this year under the scheme, with €2.6m issuing this week alone.

Some €43.4m has been paid in respect of competed investments so far this year, and total payments amounting to over €305m have now been issued in relation to over 22,172 approved applications for completed investments since TAMS II opened in 2015.

“TAMS continues to be a hugely successful and beneficial scheme and I am delighted to confirm that approvals will issue in respect of all eligible applications submitted under tranche 22,” the Minister said.

"Our priority now is to continue to issue payments to approved applicants for completed investments. These payments will continue to issue on a weekly basis,” he added.

Payment claims

Minister McConalogue advised all farmers who have completed approved works and have payment claims outstanding in relation to TAMS II to submit them to the Department’s online system as soon as soon as the works have been completed.

“With over 43,500 approvals issued since its launch, there are a considerable amount of outstanding approvals out there with farmers and I would urge them to complete the investment work and apply for the payment as soon as possible to facilitate the prompt issuing of payments,” he said.

Dates for the diary

The current tranche of TAMS II closes on 5 November 2021. Tranche 24 will open on 6 November 2021.