Approvals have begun for 100% of qualified applications submitted under tranche 23 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

“TAMS continues to be a hugely successful and beneficial scheme and I am delighted to confirm the approval of 100% of qualified applications submitted under tranche 23,” he said.

Minister McConalogue also confirmed that payments of over €326m have now issued in respect of 24,141 applications for completed investments since the opening of TAMS II.

The Department will continue to pay on average €1.3m per week on TAMS II investments, with €1.8m paid to applicants this week.

Commenting on the payments, the Minister said: “I am very pleased to see that average weekly payments of €1.3m continue to issue in respect of completed TAMS II investments.

Payments

"To date, we have paid over €326m to TAMS applicants, with this week's TAMS payments amounting to €1.8m."

The Minister said: "This brings the total payments in respect of TAMS II investments made to date in 2021 to €61m.

"Our priority now is to continue to issue payments to applicants who have completed their approved works and these payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis.”

The Minister encouraged all farmers who have completed approved works and have payment claims outstanding in relation to TAMS II to submit them to the Department’s online system as soon as the works are completed to facilitate the prompt issue of payments.

He added: “With over 45,500 approvals issued since its launch, there are a considerable amount of outstanding approvals out there with farmers and I would urge them to conclude their approved investment and submit their payment claim as soon as possible to facilitate the prompt issuing of payments.”

The current tranche of TAMS II closes on 14 January 2022, with tranche 25 opening on 15 January 2022.