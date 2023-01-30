There will be presentations on gilt retention at the IPHS event. \ Patrick Browne

The Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) has announced that it will host its 2023 symposium at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, on Tuesday 18 April.

Now one of the country’s largest pig events, the IPHS symposium ‘Quality over quantity by maximising health and efficiency’ will cover areas such as sow lactation and longevity, as well as gilt retention.

The IPHS has lined up a wide range of speakers for the day’s various information sessions.

Milk yield

Research scientist in sow lactation biology at the Sherbrooke Research and Development Centre of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Dr Chantal Farmer will make a presentation on increasing sow milk yield.

International pig data analyst Stephen Hall will inform delegates how to maximise sow longevity and gilt retention, while Teagasc energy and rural development specialist Barry Caslin will bring into focus some viable energy options for pig producers.

President

The event will be the first large outing for new IPHS president Thomas Gallagher, who takes over proceedings from Carla Gomes.

Gallagher currently works for MSD Animal Health in its integrated livestock business unit.

“The IPHS symposium is always deemed a very worthwhile day for the industry to come together from an education and networking point of view.

"Sharing of knowledge and challenges helps bolster the industry to ensure an innovative future for pig farming,” he said.

The symposium will commence at midday with an admission charge of €30 per person or €50 to include a sit-down evening meal. More details are available here.