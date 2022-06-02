The CSO’s figures also point towards a shift away from butter production and towards that of skimmed milk powder. / Philip Doyle

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have revealed a 0.7% contraction in the volume of milk delivered from January to April of this year when compared with the equivalent period in 2021.

This drop represents a fall of 16.1m litres in the volumes processed in Ireland in the first four months of this year.

March's supplies were also down on 2021.

The month of April saw a milk volume delivered that was 1% lower than that supplied in the previous April, the CSO’s figures have shown.

Composition

Milk fat composition stood at 4.04% for this April’s supplies, up on 3.98% for the same month 12 months previous.

The average protein content decreased marginally, falling 0.01% and coming to 3.44%.

The CSO’s figures also point towards a shift away from butter production and towards that of skimmed milk powder (SMP) for milk processed in April of this year.