Intermediate champion Aquanchoua Summer ET for Shane Maguire, which sold €7,500. / T Kennedy

The elite Irish Charolais Cattle Society heifer show and sale took place last Saturday 12 November in GVM Tullamore Mart, with 80 quality females brought forward for sale.

Officiating on the day was David Connolly from the renowned Brigadoon Charolais herd in Northern Ireland.

Topping the trade at the annual sale at €7,500 was intermediate champion Aquanchoua Summer ET, bred by Peter McLoughlin, Redhills, Co Cavan, and offered for sale by Shane Maguire, Kilbride, Co Meath. Summer is a March 2021-born heifer sired by Hideal out of a CF52 dam.

Therese Bambrick with Baurnafea Sunrise for her father John Bambrick, which sold for €6,500. / T Kennedy

Baurnafea Sunrise from the herd of John Bambrick, Castlewarren, Co Kilkenny, secured the second-highest price on the sale at €6,500. This first-prizewinner is a June 2021-born heifer sired by Baurnafea Nelson and is out of a Loulou dam.

Junior champion Portnason Suzette for Edward Vaughan, which sold for €5,600, with Paddy Gilbane and judge David Connoly. / T Kennedy

Following on and securing the third-highest price of €5,600 was junior champion Portnason Suzette from the herd of Edward Vaughan, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. This September 2021-born heifer is sired by Mornity Nero and is out of a First dam.

Inismurray Skye ET for Paul Burke and family, with purchasers Tony and Ciaran O'Donnell. Skye sold for €5,300. / T Kennedy

Paul Burke, Grange, Co Sligo, offered Inismurray Skye ET for sale, a Whitecliffe James daughter and out of a Goldstar Echo dam. Skye is a September 2021-born heifer and sold for €5,300.

Not far behind and securing the next-highest price in the sale was judge David Connolly’s senior champion Breaghwyhill Surprise.

This February 2021-born Goldstar Ludwig-sired heifer and out of a Thrunton Bonjovi dam sold for breeder Eamonn O’Connor, Ballinfull, Co Sligo, for €5,250.

Inismurray Sofie ET for Paul Burke, which sold for €4,300. / T Kennedy

Second-prizewinner Inismurray Sophie ET, a July 2021-born heifer, again from the herd of Paul Burke, Co Sligo, sold for €4,300. Sophie is a full sister to the aforementioned Inismurray Skye ET.

Reserves

There were two heifers on the day that met their reserves at €4,200.

The first of these heifers was first-prizewinner Islandview Ruth, an October 2020-born heifer sired by Roughan Misceif from the herd of Tommy McLaughlin, Lifford, Co Donegal.

Islandview Ruth for Tommy McLaughlin, which sold for €4,200. / T Kennedy

The second of these heifers to meet the reserve was third-prizewinner Cloughbrack Raisin from Mattie Kelly, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Raisin is a November 2020-born heifer sired by Whitecliffe James.

There was a range of heifers on the day that sold from €2,000 to €4,000, with 24 heifers selling for between €3,000 and €4,000. The sale averaged €3,230, with a 68% clearance rate.

All roads lead to Elphin Mart on Saturday 3 December for the Irish Charolais Christmas cracker bull sale.