Michelle Coleman from Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, is the winner of the Arable April photo competition for her picture of four-year old Rilan Kidd, who was over-seeing sowing this year and ensuring his dad Steven does the job right.

Michelle Coleman from Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, is the winner of the Arable April photo competition for her picture of four-year-old Rilan Kidd, who was overseeing sowing this year and ensuring his father Steven does the job right.

Michelle will receive a €500 One4All voucher from the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG), an Irish Farmers Journal jacket and goodie bag, along with an IGGG jacket and hat.

Peter Niblock took a runner-up prize for his picture which caught a field of oilseed rape flowering behind Kaylem Russell of Finnegan’s Farm, destoning potato ground at Bellewstown, Co Meath.

There were two runner-up prizes of Irish Farmers Journal goodie bags and IGGG jackets and hats. Gearóid Holland takes one of those prizes for his picture which saw crows swoop in to examine the work after Niall Crowley near Kilbrittain, Co Cork.

Gearóid Holland took a runner-up prize for his picture which saw crows swoop in to examine the work after Niall Crowley near Kilbrittain, Co Cork.

Peter Niblock caught a field of oilseed rape flowering behind Kaylem Russell of Finnegan’s Farm, destoning potato ground at Bellewstown.

Under-25 category

John Furlong from Co Laois took the top prize in the under-25 category for his picture – Flat Out – which captured planting at Corrigeen, Stradbally, Co Laois.

Thanks to all who entered the Arable April photo competition and to all who shared pictures on social media to highlight the tillage sector for the month of April.