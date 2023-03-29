This photo of oilseed rape in flower was the winning picture of the Arable April photo competition in 2022. It was submitted by Anne Eviston from Co Tipperary.

Arable April kicks off on Saturday. The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with the Irish Grain Growers’ Group to celebrate all things tillage and crops for the month.

A photo competition will run throughout April. We want you to capture what’s good about the sector in one shot, while keeping farm safety in mind.

There will be an overall winner, two runners up and a winner in the under-25 category. Keep an eye on the Irish Farmers Journal’s social media for interesting facts, pictures, stories and podcasts throughout the month.

More details on farmersjournal.ie this weekend.