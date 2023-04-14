The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) to celebrate all things tillage and crops for the month of April.

We want you to send in your photos of what you're up to in the tillage world in April.

The best picture will win the overall prize of a One4All voucher from the IGGG, an Irish Farmers Journal jacket and goodie bag, along with an IGGG jacket and hat.

There will be two runner-up prizes of Irish Farmers Journal goodie bags and IGGG jackets and hats and one winner in the under-25 category.

If you want to take part in this category, please include your date of birth in the link below.

As always, health and safety must be top of the agenda. Do not take any photographs which will put you or anyone else in danger.