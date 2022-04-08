Arable April has kicked off once again and will showcase the best of the tillage industry.

Once again, the Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) to showcase the very best of the tillage industry during the month of April.

Readers can get involved with Arable April by sending in pictures and showing us what’s happening on your farms over the course of the month.

This year, there is likely to be new entrants into the sector under the Tillage Incentive Scheme and all entries are welcome.

If you’re sowing, spraying, spreading fertiliser or walking crops, the Irish Farmers Journal would like to see a picture with a caption describing what’s happening.

We’ll be featuring farmers' pictures online over the course of the month, as well as posting readers’ pictures in the weekly paper.

Photo competition

You can send your pictures via www.ifj.ie/arableapril and this will also allow you to enter the photo competition where you could win exclusive Irish Farmers Journal and IGGG prizes.

We also want to see your tillage pictures on social media, so when you post your picture, tag #ArableApril and tag us.

Remember to take farm safety into account when taking your pictures and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines with regards to social distancing.