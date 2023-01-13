Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the whole country. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the entire country, with Arctic air to bring sharp to severe frosts early next week.

It will turn cold across the country between Sunday evening and Thursday morning.

This is as a result of an Arctic airflow becoming established and Met Éireann has warned that it will bring sharp to severe frosts and icy stetches on roads and footpaths.

“Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog,” it said.

It is expected to issue further updates to the advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days.

The warning is in place from 2pm this Friday until 12pm on Thursday.

Advice

One of the main issues with frost is frozen pipes and troughs. Dairy editor Aidan Brennan has some advice for dairy farmers on dealing with frost here.

Buildings specialist Martin Merrick also has some more detail on how to prevent freezing pumps.

Frosty conditions will pose a number of challenges for all farmers and Northern deputy editor Kieran Mailey has some handy advice for around the yard and for farmers outwintering cattle here.