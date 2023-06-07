John and David Gilliland will host an ARCZero conference at Brook Hall Estate on Tuesday 20 June.

A number of events for farmers are taking place in NI during June, starting with an ARCZero conference and farm walk at Brook Hall Estate, Derry on Tuesday 20 June.

The event marks the end of the ARCZero project, with seven participating farmers who have been measuring carbon balances to include carbon contained in soils, hedges and trees.

The conference will share the lessons learned, and will run from 10am to 1pm, followed by an optional farm walk at Brook Hall Estate hosted by John and David Gilliland. A subsequent standalone farm walk will be held at 4.30pm.

AFBI open day

On Wednesday 21 June the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will be holding a major grass open day at its Loughgall site in Co Armagh.

The event will focus on how farmers can increase the quality, growth and resilience of grazing swards, with speakers covering various research areas. Tours will leave every 30 minutes from 10am until 6.30pm, with each tour lasting around 2.5 hours.

Parasite control

A parasite control farm walk has been organised by AgriSearch and the Nature Friendly Farming Network on the farm of John Martin, Greyabbey on Monday 26 June.

John is one of seven NI farmers who have been taking part in a project looking at the practicality of implementing targeted and selective use of anthelmintics on commercial farms. Speakers will provide an overview of findings across dairy, beef and sheep sectors. There are two sessions, starting at either 3pm or 7pm.

MSS conference

Finally, on Wednesday 28 June, AgriSearch will host a conference on multispecies swards (MSS) for beef and sheep, at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown, running from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The conference will focus on the experiences of six beef and sheep farmers who have used MSS on farm.

There will be speakers from AgriSearch, AFBI and a presentation from Professor Helen Sheridan from University College Dublin.

Following lunch, there will be an opportunity to see MSS on the farm of Wayne Acheson. A nominal £10 fee to cover catering will apply.

Pre-booking is required/advised for all of the above events and can be accessed via the AgriSearch website (www.agrisearch.org).

