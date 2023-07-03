How have store cattle performed at grass since turnout and are animals on track to meet target sale weight or housing weight this autumn?

Weighing cattle in July will give a good indicator of cattle performance, highlight any potential problems and help make informed decisions for marketing cattle later this year.

Animals that should be weighed include stores, cattle destined for finishing off grass and replacement heifers calving around 24 months of age.

Grass finishing

Beef prices are under serious pressure and the economics of grass finishing are highly questionable without significant negotiating power, or a price agreement with a processor.

Where there are plans to finish cattle off grass, heifers and dairy beef animals will start to come fit around late August to early September.

Therefore, in early July, these animals should weigh no more than 50kg to 80kg below their target finishing weight.

Cattle that will finish in October should be no more than 100kg off their target finishing weight in early July.

Cattle that are too light to kill off grass will need housing, or possibly offloaded live before peak throughput in autumn, leaving more grass for heavier animals.

Replacements

Replacement heifers should also be weighed to check animals are on track for development. Ideally, heifers should weigh at least 90% of mature cow weight by the time of first calving.

For a 750kg mature cow, heifers should weigh around 675kg at calving time. For a March calving heifer, these animals should weigh 475kg and heavier in early July.

Read more

Minister Ryan open to suckler reduction scheme if farmers want one