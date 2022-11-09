Two weeks ago, a heading on the front page of this paper indicated that there was scope for a total ban on the use of pesticides in this country.

The Dealer is surprised that there has not been any reaction to this from the farm organisations. No big statements or presidential uproar. Yet, if this happens, the tillage sector would not be viable in the absence of alternative technologies.

Reseeding grass would become extremely difficult, docks and rushes would become even more difficult to control and keeping weeds out of clover swards would be the least of our worries.

Are the farm organisations on holidays or are they too going organic? The Dealer had imagined that all the different organisations would be straight out with statements clambering to have this policy shut down, tillage farmers in particular, but not a word.