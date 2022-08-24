Farmers are being paid 14c per kWh for surplus electricity.

The announcement that some energy companies will pay 14c per kilowatt hour (kWh) for surplus electricity generated is good news for farmers with solar panels or other renewables.

Indeed, the move has been described by those involved in the industry as a transformative step for micro-generation of renewable power in Ireland.

The unfortunate aspect of the move for farmers is that they will not reap the full benefit from the electricity they sell – nor will hardpressed consumers.

In fact, energy companies stand to make a killing on this cheap renewable power since many businesses have allegedly been quoted 50c plus per kWh for two-year fixed-term contracts for electricity.

Some things never change.

Given the record profits being delivered by energy companies this year, the words ‘rubbing’, ‘lard’, ‘to’, ‘fat’, ‘pigs’ and ‘arses’ comes to mind.