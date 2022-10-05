Average dairy farmer incomes are projected to reach €130,000 this year.

The recent Teagasc forecast on dairy incomes for 2022 sat The Dealer back on his heels a bit.

Average earnings up 30% to €130,000 for the typical 97-cow herd: that is good loot any day of the week.

As The Dealer’s mother used to say: “You’d be inclined to get out of the bed for it.”

Of course, milk suppliers certainly earn every bob of their income. Most dairy farmers are at a half canter from January to June as the year moves from calving to rearing calves to breeding and then to silage.

But have the profit projections for 2022 made the sector a bit defensive?

The Dealer hears that one leading accountancy co-op crunched the figures of dairy-farm incomes but sat tightly on the results when they realised how good they were.

Data protection or GDPR was mentioned as the reason for the reticence.

GDPR generally stands for General Data Protection Regulation, but in the case of milk suppliers it may also double for Good Dairy Prices Redacted.