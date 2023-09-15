Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will bring clarity to derogation farmers' stocking rates by the end of the month. \ Odhran Ducie

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that derogation farmers situated in areas of the country not red-zoned in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) map published in July can remain stocked at 250kg nitrogen/ha (N/ha) into 2024.

The clarification comes as Minister McConalogue told the Oireachtas agriculture committee that there is “some small capacity based on data and based on scientific evidence for minor amendments to the map”.

The comment suggests that a small number of farmers within the red zone may be allowed to remain at 250kg N/ha, subject to further engagement with the European Commission on implementing the derogation cut.

Minister McConalogue told the committee that individual derogation farmers will know where they stand on derogation stocking rates for 2024 within the next two weeks.

It is still not known by the Department of Agriculture how many farmers are stocked between 220kg N/ha and 250kg N/ha after banding came into effect.

A map produced by the EPA in July, which formed the basis of Ireland's mid-term nitrates action plan review of derogation stocking rates.

“My Department has committed to concluding it by the end of this month, so that derogation farmers will have the definitive information necessary to make their plans,” said Minister McConalogue.

"We don’t have the exact figure that will be once banding that is taken into account, that will be established in the next period of time, but we expect it to be somewhere in relation to three to 4,000 farmers."

This leaves impacted farmers with three months to either reduce stock numbers or lease more land to comply with the change.

Senator Tim Lombard claimed that farmers in Co Cork, who should be able to maintain stocking rates, are already offloading stock in the absence of clarification out of fears they will face a 220kg N/ha limit.

“There were farmers selling animals in Bandon Mart last Monday because they thought they were in 220,” the senator stated.

Lombard also criticised the minister for delays in sending out nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) statements, which would allow highly stocked farmers to know where they stand on this year’s N and P limits.

The minister confirmed that these statements will issue to all farmers “in the coming days”.

He said that getting these statements sent out to farmers early in the year when slurry spreading conditions are good is “basic stuff”, but sending them out after mid-September will only leave farmers with “14 days and an inch of rain tonight”.

