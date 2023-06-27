Laurence Shalloo talking to one of the many groups that attending the Teagasc Moorepark open day. \ Donal O'Leary

Good interaction and debate between presenters and attendees is always an essential part of the Teagasc Moorepark open day. This year’s event will also feature a discussion arena, where some of the principal issues of the day will be explored in more detail.

Changes to nitrates regulations have been a major topic for consideration by farmers recently; in particular, the introduction of banding, reduced fertiliser allowances, and proposed changes to organic N stocking rates.

The potential impact on dairy farming systems is significant. The arena discussion will have senior Department of Agriculture staff on hand to outline the rationale for changes introduced, the expected outcomes and the future direction of policy.

Cost base increasing

Production costs are another issue that have been foremost in farmers’ minds recently. While milk price rises had masked the effect to some extent last year, it is clear that the cost base for dairy farms has increased very significantly. This is a major concern and presents a risk to long-term financial viability.

Practical mitigation steps are needed on every farm. The discussion arena will hear from leading Irish, European and New Zealand dairy farmers on their approach to controlling costs inside the farm gate. They will also share insights into how they manage the financial side of their farm business over the longer term.

These topics are very timely and relevant for all dairy farmers in attendance at the open day. Be sure to stop off to hear from the speakers and join in the debate.

The arena is located after the main boards and grassland demonstration, and the sessions will commence from 11am, approximately.