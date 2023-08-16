Argentina’s currency is crashing – and it’s not good news for exports. The speed of the decline this week is a major warning sign.

Argentina’s currency went into freefall this week, dropping around 30% against the euro and dollar on official markets, hitting $350ARS to one US dollar. On parallel markets, which generally are a better reflection of demand for the currency, the peso hit $700 to the dollar.

While, under normal circumstances, a weaker currency is good for a country’s exports, there are plenty of reasons to believe that the moves in the peso will not lead to a surge in cheap agricultural produce landing on international markets to further depress prices.

Firstly, the size and speed of the move points to something more fundamental than just a weakening currency. The latest annual inflation rate in the South American nation came in at a whopping 115%, meaning prices more than doubled in the past year.

The government has reacted to run-away price rises by imposing capital controls, limiting some exports and pushing interest rates to close to 97%. The limit on exports means the country also has reduced amounts of US dollars and other hard currencies.

This, in turn, means there are fewer currencies to sell in order to stop the peso falling further.

Farmers in the country, having already suffered a severe drought this year, are unwilling to sell product into the market at current peso rates and are unable to sell into the export market due to government introduction of two week export ban.

Added to this mix is the prospect of national elections in October. Before last weekend it was presumed the vote would be a run-off between the opposition conservative bloc and the in-power Peronist government.

The agriculture sector was expected to broadly support the more free-market orientated conservatives.

However, last weekend’s primary saw a shock result when independent, right-wing Javier Milei stormed into first place. The regular guest on daytime television in the country has, among his many unusual policies, a promise to dollarize the Argentine economy, a move which would end the peso as a currency – no wonder it has had such a bad week.