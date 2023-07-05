The new Irish subsidairy, Argo Tractors Ireland will take over from Argo Tractors UK as the distributor of Landini and McCormick tractors in Ireland.

Kevin Phelan, Manager of Argo Tractors Ireland, which has responsibility for both the McCormick and Landini Tractor ranges. / Dylan Vaughan

Argo Tractors Ireland has been formed to serve as the sole distributor for the Landini and McCormick brands in Ireland.

The official announcement was made at the FTMTA Farm Machienry Show on Wednesday 5 July.

Since 2017, Argo Tractors UK has been responsible for the supply, distribution and support of the brands in Ireland.

The formation of Argo Tractors Ireland marks a new phase in Argo Tractors’ European strategy and will be headed up by Irish native, Kevin Phelan, newly appointed country manager. Recruitment is under way to establish a team of sales, technical support and spare parts specialists here in Ireland.

Before this, D&S Machinery in Co Dublin, was the Irish Landini distributor for over 26 years and McCormick distributor for 16 years after the brand was re-established by the Argo Group in 2001.

Tax

For context, the latest figures provided by the Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics show that 2,865 Landini and 1,021 McCormick tractors were taxed in the Republic of Ireland in 2021.

Combined, this totalled 3,886 or 4.6% of the total tractors taxed for the year.

Argo Tractors has five manufacturing plants in Italy, 2,000 employees, 12 sales branches worldwide, 130 importers, 2,500 dealers and an annual production capacity of over 22,000 tractors.