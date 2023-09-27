Usually when you hear that there’s going to be an argument in any kind of club it’s not a good thing but Athboy Macra in Co Meath is mad to stir the pot.

The club is running a relaunch night to spice up member numbers this Friday night.

However, the interesting twist with this event is that it will be a pub argument night where people will discuss thought-provoking topics put forward by members.

So, if you’re aged 17 to 35 and are fond of an argument, Floods Bar is where you need to be this Friday at 8.30pm.