Moy Park Limited and Victor Foster Poultry Services Limited in Armagh have been fined a total of £143,000 following an incident which resulted in an employee receiving life-changing injuries, the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has said.

The prosecution came about following a HSENI investigation into an incident which occurred in 2017.

Both companies pleaded guilty to health and safety offences at a hearing on Friday 11 February 2022 at Craigavon Crown Court. Moy Park Limited was fined £125,000, while Victor Foster Poultry Services Limited was fined £18,000.

The investigation found that on 1 December 2017, a male employee (aged 31) of Victor Foster Poultry Services Limited was working along with others in a commercial chicken house at a site in Moira, Co Down.

While working in near-dark conditions, he received multiple crush injuries when he was struck by a forklift truck.

The only light sources in the chicken house at the time of the incident consisted of blue lights on the forklift truck, and head torches worn by the workers who had personally provided the equipment themselves.

Despite the poorly lit conditions, Moy Park Limited had supplied the workers with dark blue overalls.

Responsibilities

Both companies were found to have failed in their legal responsibilities to ensure safe working conditions in the chicken house where a forklift truck was required to operate in the same area as pedestrian workers.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI inspector Anne Cassidy said: “This was an avoidable incident that resulted in life-changing injuries to an employee because the principles of managing workplace transport were not applied."

She added: “The very real risks associated with forklift trucks are well known.

"In this particular case, reasonable measures to prevent vehicle collisions with workers were not in place in a work area where there was an increased risk due to the dark conditions.

“The risk assessment and safe working procedures did not identify suitable controls that could easily have been implemented.”

The HSENI have said that the principles of managing workplace transport exist to protect workers.

"They fall into the three main areas of ‘safe site’ which ensures effective segregation of vehicles from pedestrians, ‘safe vehicle’ which considers the most appropriate vehicle for the task and environment, and ‘safe driver’ which focuses on the competence and behaviour of those who operate vehicles."